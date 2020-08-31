Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 115,000 AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of AxoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AxoGen, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $468.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

