Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $344.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

