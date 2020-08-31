Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 4,124.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,746,000 after buying an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Southern by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,954,000 after buying an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after buying an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

SO opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

