Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Univar during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Univar by 2,097.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar by 16.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $19.13 on Monday. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 956.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

