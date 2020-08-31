Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 48,750 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lydall by 19.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lydall in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lydall by 264.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62,967 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lydall by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lydall in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

Separately, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

