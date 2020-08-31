Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Myokardia by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,640,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,981,000.

Shares of MYOK opened at $103.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.99. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

