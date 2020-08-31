Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 53,572 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of International Money Express worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in International Money Express by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Money Express by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,948.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Lisy sold 36,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $655,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

