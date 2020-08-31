Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 391 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

CTAS opened at $333.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $334.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

