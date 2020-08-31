Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,908 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

C opened at $51.75 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.