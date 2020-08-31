TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.14. 85,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,602. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.