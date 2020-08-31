Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 11,710 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 11,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $66,512.80. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Tuesday, August 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $65,927.30.

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,754 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $27,145.34.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 9,508 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $55,146.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,704 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $27,800.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 342 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $1,993.86.

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $69,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 19,236 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $110,799.36.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,545 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $14,786.45.

On Thursday, June 18th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 20,088 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $116,309.52.

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,080 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $6,296.40.

Tiptree stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Tiptree Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Tiptree by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.