Timothy N. Jones Sells 7,560 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total transaction of $766,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AME opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 77,659 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

