TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.33. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.