Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Teradyne worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of TER traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

