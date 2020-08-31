Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd (ASX:TGG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd (ASX:TGG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
Templeton Global Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of A$0.94 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.55 ($1.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.94 million and a PE ratio of 48.04.
About Templeton Global Growth Fund
