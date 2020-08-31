Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.58. 12,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,460. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.