Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,000,300 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)
Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.
