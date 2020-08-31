Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.36. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,000,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

