T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.09. 8,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.