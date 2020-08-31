Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Sells 936 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its holdings in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned 0.08% of Chemung Financial worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $29.80. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $20.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

CHMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

