Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases Shares of 918 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,981,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,843.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 323.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 241,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 184,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 137,431 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.41. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,543. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10.

