Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases Shares of 3,722 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 651,392 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,697,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 129,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 279,846 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.03. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

