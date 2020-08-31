Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

EIS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

