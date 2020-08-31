Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Invests $87,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 67.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

BDJ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.57. 7,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

