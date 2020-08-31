Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Invests $121,000 in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

