Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Invests $115,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $304,376,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $126,278,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $121,840,000.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,140. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

