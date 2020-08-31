Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys Shares of 528 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,949. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $246.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.