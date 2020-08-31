Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 553.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $9.29. 229,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,065,380. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

