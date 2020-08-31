Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys New Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Iqvia by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,321. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.