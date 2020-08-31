Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.15. 165,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,995,309. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

