Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires New Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,242. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

