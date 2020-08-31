Storeum Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Storeum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market cap of $1,210.46 and $9.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storeum has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003032 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002461 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

