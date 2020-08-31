Stock Traders Buy High Volume of National Beverage Call Options (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,085 call options on the company. This is an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 822 call options.

FIZZ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,166. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIZZ. Guggenheim raised their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 271,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

