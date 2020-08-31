State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in State Street by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.