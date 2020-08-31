SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.26.

SSRM opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 363,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $32,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

