Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPWH stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $660.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

