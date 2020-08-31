Spiking Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market cap of $2.91 million and $32,309.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $668.93 or 0.05709545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.