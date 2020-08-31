SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. SpartanNash posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $722.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.