SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,189.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000790 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,593,137 coins and its circulating supply is 8,602,217 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

