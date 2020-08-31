SpaceChain Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit and EXX. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.99 million and $9,284.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

