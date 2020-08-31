SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of SP stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SP Plus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,302,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in SP Plus by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 126,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 942,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

