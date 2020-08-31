Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $53.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

