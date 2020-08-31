Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Silvercorp Metals traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 54351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $6.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 219.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

