Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SILC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SILC opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Silicom has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $261.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

