Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Shoal Games alerts:

This table compares Shoal Games and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoal Games -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Shoal Games has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoal Games and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoal Games $110,000.00 282.50 -$2.59 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.99 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.93

Shoal Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shoal Games and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Shoal Games on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoal Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoal Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.