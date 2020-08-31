Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shine Corporate has a 52-week low of A$0.60 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of A$1.02 ($0.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

Shine Corporate Company Profile

Shine Corporate Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and Emerging Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides medical negligence, public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

