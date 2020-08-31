Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.
Shine Corporate has a 52-week low of A$0.60 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of A$1.02 ($0.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.
Shine Corporate Company Profile
