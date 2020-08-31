Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases $80,100.00 in Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 53,400 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Servicesource International alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,996 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,324.04.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 167,238 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,891.28.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 715,389 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $1,108,852.95.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 53,074 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $76,957.30.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 73,266 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $113,562.30.

On Thursday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 250,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.12. Servicesource International Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.10.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SREV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.