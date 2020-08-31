RPICoin Price Up 49.5% Over Last 7 Days (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, RPICoin has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $33,749.22 and $6.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050697 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,000,366,228 coins and its circulating supply is 960,354,292 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

