Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX opened at $3.97 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 87,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 119,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.