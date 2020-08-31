Royal Bank of Canada Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $69.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

