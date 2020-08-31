Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.00.

CM stock opened at C$104.12 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

